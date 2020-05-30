HUBBARD, Patricia McCombie, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020, from complications related to her long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Patti was born on June 18, 1952, in Ridley Park, Pa. She received her high school diploma from John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington, N.C. and graduated from the University of North Carolina - Wilmington with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Patti then took advanced courses in accounting at North Carolina State University and subsequently earned her Certified Public Accounting Certificate from the state of Texas, where she was employed by Arthur Andersen. Patti relocated to Richmond circa 1981 to join Philip Morris, where she excelled as a financial analyst. She greatly enjoyed her 15-year career there until the progression of her Multiple Sclerosis forced her early retirement. Patti was preceded in death by her mother and father, Harold Edward and Gloria Campbell McCombie; and brother, Michael McCombie. She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles M. Hubbard; son, Matthew D. Archer; grandchildren, Luke, Zach and Kayleigh Archer; stepson, Charles Hubbard (Kim); stepgrandchildren, Sydney and Jesse Hubbard; stepdaughter, Laura Hubbard Lioy (Jason); stepgrandchildren, Alexander and Samuel Lioy; stepson, Justin Hubbard; brother, John McCombie and his children, Anne and John Edwin; brother, Paul McCombie (Brenda) and their children, Austin and Grace; and sister-in-law, Barbara Elswick McCombie. Not to be forgotten, she received great enjoyment nurturing her beloved dogs Nellie, Katie and Lanie. Patti was a loving wife, mother, stepmother and sister...she will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society via their website at nationalmssociety.org. Condolences and cards may be sent to the family through the Bennett Funeral Home website at bennettfuneralhomes.com. Given the current pandemic, a memorial service will be communicated at a later date.View online memorial
