HUDGINS, Betty Salmons, 75, of Mathews, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Dawn Miller (Steve) and Tracy Whitehurst (Robbie); grandchildren, Janah Stewart (Aaron), Jason Miller, Kyle Slaughter and Melany Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Jack, Carter and Wren Stewart and Holley Slaughter. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Va. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial following the service in Windsor Gardens Cemetery, Dutton, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 723, Mathews, Va. 23109.