HUDGINS, George V. Jr., 77, of Hanover, died suddenly on May 14, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Va., on September 27, 1942, the son of George V. Hudgins Sr. and Lillian White Hudgins. He is survived by his wife, Judy Watlington Hudgins; and their niece, Carson Watlington; his sons, George V. "Tripp" Hudgins III (beloved daughter-in-law, Patricia Austin, and a wonderful grandson, Elias P. Austin-Hudgins), and Charles G. "Chuck" Hudgins; his brother, Joseph L. Hudgins; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, all of Richmond. George was a proud graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and the University of Richmond, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He devoted his professional career to public education, starting as a teacher and principal at Elmont Elementary School in Hanover County. He worked until his retirement at the Virginia Education Association as a statewide organizer of membership. He was passionate about his political ideals and continued to work for the changes he believed in. He was an unabashed Yankees fan. He loved a good poker game. He claimed to know all the words to "Seven Spanish Angels." He loved to fish in any pond or river, but particularly the Potomac. He richly deserved all of his nicknames, but Puddin', Pappy and Curmhudgins were his favorites. He was an intelligent, crusty and funny man who loved family and friends. He will be greatly missed. At George's request, there will be no memorial services. The family wishes to thank the Doswell Volunteer Fire Company #04 for their valiant efforts. Memorial gifts may be made to potomacriverkeepernetwork.org.View online memorial
