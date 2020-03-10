HUDGINS, Thomas Whitworth, passed away March 7, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, Va., on June 20, 1933, to Arthur and Martha Hudgins. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Jacqueline Burnett; and was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Carolyn Sherman (Jody). He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He graduated from Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary. Tom enjoyed good books and travel. He attended the First Unitarian Universalist Church and donations may be made in his memory at 1000 Blanton Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial
