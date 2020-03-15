HUDNALL, EUGENE

HUDNALL, Eugene S. "Bud" Jr., 81, of Kilmarnock, Virginia, passed away on March 13, 2020. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Wicomico Parish Church. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Lanford Hudnall; son, Joseph Paul Hudnall (Lisa) of Kilmarnock; daughters, Janet H. Wright (John) of Chesapeake and Jill H.Trail (Tim) of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Kelsey Parker, Gabi Wright, Joel Hudnall, Jacob Hudnall, Deanna Salm (Jacob), Victoria Trail and Rebecca Barrios (Mathew); great-grandchildren, Lyla, Timmy and Mollie; sisters, June Turnage, Carolyn Milton and Dixie Michael (John); and a brother, David Hudnall (Connie); sisters-in law, Nancy L. Carr and Bonnie McNeal (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene S. Hudnall and Dale S. Hudnall. Bud was the first class to graduate from Lancaster High School in 1957. His career spanned from being a farmer to Vice President of General Medical Corp., Richmond, Va., President of Pompanette, Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., to President/Owner of Noblett, Inc., Kilmarnock, Va. He was a Charter Member of Boy's Night Out Club and he served on the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Bank for 40 years. Bud enjoyed fishing, woodworking, pie baking at Christmastime and was a master tomato grower. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Va. Interment will follow the service in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church cemetery, Kilmarnock, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Neck Free Health Clinic, P.O. Box 1694, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482, Dream Fields, P.O. Box 1491, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482 or White Stone Baptist Food Pantry, P.O. Box 45, White Stone, Va. 22578.

