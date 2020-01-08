HUDSON, Christopher "Scott," 43, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 4, 2020. A 1995 graduate of Hermitage High School, Scott is survived by his loving wife and soul mate, Vanessa (Strait) Hudson; his parents, Barry and Sandra Hudson of Richmond; his brothers, S. Sean Hudson, Ryan M. Hudson (Mallory) of Mechanicsville; his nephews and nieces, Chandler, Madison, Jada, Luke, Jameson, Jack, Kameron and Amera Hudson; beloved aunts, Donna Lawrence, (Keith Williams) and Linda McGhee; sister-in-law, Latosha Hudson; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wilbur and Zelda McGhee of Sandston; paternal grandparents, Charles and Ethel (Polly) Hudson of Lakeside; and his favorite uncle, Roland L. McGhee of Lakeside. Scott was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. His infectious smile and love for humor would fill a room. More than anything he would want you to know that he loved and served his Lord Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Christian Life Church at 12501 Life Trail Chester, Va. 23831, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Recklessly Loved Ministries, www.recklessly-loved.com or The Fix Ministry at www.thefixministry.org. Richmond Coach and Mortuary is assisting the family. 804-514-0548View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CHRISTOPHER HUDSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.