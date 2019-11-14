HUDSON, Mr. Fred Douglas Jr., 84, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life Monday, November 11, 2019. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral notice later.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cafe vendor laying off nearly 300 workers at Richmond-area Capital One offices; new operator named
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY - Plots for sale. Section 8. Lot 103, Spaces 4, 5 & 6. $6,750. Call…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - For sale Hillside Mausoleum, Tier A crypt 144, crypt front plaq…