HUDSON, Joyce Ann, Ph.D., with the maiden name of Drinkard, returned to her heavenly home on January 26, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Wilton Hudson (Dayana), Robin Dunbar (Mark), Deborah Joyce Hudson and Glenn Hudson (Carrie); her six grandchildren, Robyn McArdle, Kaitlynn Hudson, Eric Walker, Wallis Hudson-Smith, Scott Walker and Joshua Hudson; her two great-grandchildren, Ava McArdle and Brett McArdle; and her sister, Bobbie Lee Egan. Joyce joins her husband of 63 years, Clarence Wilton Hudson Jr., who passed away on November 20, 2019; her father, Walter P. Drinkard Sr.; her mother, Doris Addie Drinkard; and her brother, Walter P. Drinkard Jr. Dr. Hudson received her Doctorate in Psychology in 1978 and served as an Associate Clinical Professor of Psychology at VCU School of Medicine for over 35 years. She also founded Associated Therapist & Counselors and The Center for Personal & Relationship Enhancement. Joyce never forgot her roots of growing up less fortunate. She always helped those in need throughout her life. Whether an extra tip at a restaurant for a server she felt needed a little boost, to helping families that had fallen on hard times, and needed a helping hand to get back on their feet. The one rule she always made sure was followed, was that no one knew it was her. She never wanted the spotlight, she wanted to show love on the basic level from one human to another. We want the world to know she truly loved helping people and never wanted a child to ever feel alone or beneath anyone because of their circumstances. Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where her funeral will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. If you would like to continue Joyce's desire to help one another, please leave a little extra for that person serving you, pay the bill for that person that you feel needs that little boost, donate to Doctors Without Borders or help your local foodbank with a little extra when you go shopping.View online memorial
