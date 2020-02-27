HUDSON, KATHERINE "KITTY"

HUDSON, Mrs. Katherine "Kitty" Hale, age 95, of Stuart, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will follow in the Stuart Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.View online memorial
