HUDSON, MARTHA

HUDSON, Mrs. Martha Lucille Taylor, age 101, a former educator of Mecklenburg County, Va., departed this life March 14, 2020, at her residence in South Hill, Va. She is survived by her children, Rev. Dr. James A. (Marjorie) Hudson of South Hill, Va. and Constance (Ernest) Lambert of Midlothian, Va; grandchildren, Clay (Erica) Lambert, Hershey, Pa., Jamar (Cherisse) Hudson, Suitland, Md., Elayna (Jason) Oglesby, Charlotte, N.C. and Marisa Lambert, Midlothian, Va.; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jaxon, Maddox, Layla, Emory and Lennox; sister-in-law, Esther Clemons, Rochester, N.Y.; friends and church family in Mecklenburg County and most of all, her beloved Taylor Family. For condolences, see fegginsfuneralhomeva.com. Feggins Funeral Home Inc. in charge of the arrangements.View online memorial
