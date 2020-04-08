HUDSON, RALPH SR.

HUDSON, Ralph Roundy Sr., was born on July 3, 1930, in Laconia, New Hampshire, and departed this life on April 2, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Viola Hudson; brothers, Robert and Howard; and sisters, Mildred Weeks and Barbara Hudson. He attended schools in Laconia, N.H., where he graduated in 1948. He served his country in the Army and National Guard. He graduated from the NH Technical Institute, and then worked for Scott & Williams as a design draftsman. In 1955, he married Dolores Jean Lougee, his wife of 65 years. They have five children, Mary (Donald Sowder), Anne-Louise (Bob Todd), Margaret (Ed Seitz), Rochelle (John Robinson) and Ralph Jr. (Donna). He leaves six grandchildren, Andrea (Marvin Slaton), Heather (John Nutt), Anna-Lisa and Joel Todd, Victoria (Joshua McGee) and Stephen Hudson; as well as five great-grandchildren. He was a generous, supportive father. Ralph retired as an engineer from Philip Morris USA after 26 years.View online memorial
