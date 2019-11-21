HUDSON, THE REV. CLARENCE JR.

HUDSON, The Rev. Clarence Wilton Jr., 86, of Midlothian, Va., returned to his heavenly home on November 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dr. Joyce A. Hudson, Ph.D.; four children, Wilton, Robin (Mark), Debbie and Glenn (Carrie); six grandchildren, Robyn, Kaitlynn, Eric, Wallis, Scott and Joshua; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Brett. He is also survived by his sister, Faye; and brother, Dickie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jay. Rev. Hudson served as a Methodist minister in the Richmond area for over 50 years. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23. Graveside service to follow in Dale Memorial Park. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Massey Cancer Center, VCU.

