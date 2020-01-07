HUDSON, THOMAS JR.

HUDSON, Thomas Henry Jr., 68, of North Prince George, Va., passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Va., and was the son of the late Thomas H. Hudson Sr. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn Hudson; and brother, Sanford V. Hudson. Thomas retired after 47 years of service with (formerly known as) Continental Can, (today known as) West Rock. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to read. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Wanda Gail Hudson; daughter, Amanda Gail Taylor (Mike); son, Thomas H. Hudson III (Jessica); grandchildren, Brock and Kylee Taylor and Thomas H. Hudson IV; mother, Jean Mitchell Hudson; brother, Robert Hudson; sisters, Pat Lampman, Tracy Clark and Margie Lampman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens, 11302 Merchants Hope Road, N. Prince George, Va. 23860, with Rev. Steve King officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4335 Cox Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS HUDSON, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.