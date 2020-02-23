HUEY, Gary Norton, passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1939, in Baldwyn, Miss. After graduating from MS State University and serving two years in the U.S. Army, Gary was employed by Ethyl Corp/Tredegar Corp. Mr. Huey was predeceased by his parents, Mattie Norton and Norman B. Huey; and one brother, Ronnie L. Huey. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathryn Hynson Huey; two sons, David Norton Huey (Roberta), Mark Frith Huey; and grandchildren, Katelyn Adelaide Huey and Nigel Frith Huey. There will be a Celebration of Life and Resurrection at Christ the King Lutheran Church on February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 9800 W. Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, The American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
144-year-old Watkins Nurseries files for bankruptcy protection; foreclosure auction canceled
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
Chesterfield Sen. Amanda Chase announces run for governor
-
Sources: Councilwoman Kimberly Gray to run for Richmond mayor
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery lots available. Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, VA. Garden of the Apostles, sec…