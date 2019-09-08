HUFFMAN, Betty Jennings, 91, went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2019. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William Huffman; and her daughter, Sharon Huffman. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Bessie Jennings. She is survived by her brother, Richard Jennings; and several nieces and nephews. Betty enjoyed painting, antiques, decorating and Texas. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial