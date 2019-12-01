HUFNER, Joseph "Jim" L., 95, claimed the promise of the resurrection on November 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Walters Hufner; his parents, George Dewey Hufner and Merle Bosher Hufner; and his brother, Walker D. Hufner. He was orphaned at a young age and raised by his uncle and grandparents on their farm in Hanover. He was a sergeant in WWII (Rhineland, Central Europe) and served as a tank commander. He attended Mechanics Institute and entered C&O Railroad's Machinist Apprenticeship Program. During this time while pursuing his career as a machinist, he owned a farm where he raised tomatoes and livestock. He was later employed by Inta-Roto Machine Co. and advanced as supervisor of the Machine Shop and Assembly Division. He retired in 1989 but continued as a consultant until 2002. He is survived by his two daughters, JoAnn Hufner and Debra "Dee" Hufner; his sister, Frances Hufner Whitlock; three nieces, Audrey Bishop (Rex), Rose Brubaker (Bru), Linda Davis; two nephews, Pete Whitlock (Anne) and James Hufner (Diane); and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife's cousin's children who he loved dearly, Dale Howell (Regina), Dean Howell (Terri), Donna Harraburda (Matt); and their children, Logan Howell, Joshua Howell, Casey Smith and Mitchell Harraburda. He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Mechanicsville, Va., and a longtime member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. Special thanks to the staff at Legacy Hospice and Harmony at Hanover who cared for Pop during this difficult time. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at 2 p.m. at his daughters' church, Northside Baptist Church, 7600 Studley Road, Mechanicsville, 23116 with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, James Monroe Building, 101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor, Richmond, Va. 23219 or Shady Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 817, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial