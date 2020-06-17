HUGGINS, Lonell Malone, 82, of Richmond, died June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by son, Crizone Malone; and granddaughter, Danella Walker. Surviving three daughters, Suzette D. Perkins, Loretta H. Burnette (Ricardo) and Melissa Jeffries (Ronald); son, Tamon Thomas; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, June 18, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, June 19, in Scott's Chapel 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Malone Family Cemetery, Branchville, Va. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
