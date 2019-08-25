HUGHES, Barbara Renfroe, 62, of Prince George, passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born March 18, 1957, to the late James and Virginia Renfroe, she is survived by daughters, Dana (Diago) Reyes and Alicia (Jonny) Wood; son, Charles Dillard; brothers, James and John (Cindy) Renfroe; sister, Brenda Rakowski; and grandchildren, Broderick (Sarah) and Ethan Reyes, Noah and Elijah Wood and Adalynn Smith. She was a longtime member of The Heights Baptist Church, "Mimi" to many and friend to all. She had a gift of making everyone feel welcomed and loved. She enjoyed puzzles, birds, flowers and sharing her love of the Lord. The family wishes to thank all of her friends and church family for the outpour of love and care they showed during her last few weeks. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at The Heights Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. Visitation preceding at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pure Religion Project at carelinkinternational.org or The Heights Baptist Church Missions.View online memorial