HUGHES, Bettie Rowe, 90, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was a native of Southampton County and later raised her family in Richmond. Eventually, Bettie moved to Wilson, N.C. and then spent the final years of her life in Roanoke. She loved spending time with her family and was an avid traveler. Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmie" Hughes; and a number of other family members. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Nancy Hughes; a daughter, Kathy McClure; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles "Jimmy" and Nancy Rowe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from the chapel mausoleum in Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park, Richmond. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral. Arrangements by Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.View online memorial
