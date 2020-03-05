HUGHES, CRAIG

HUGHES, Mr. Craig Edward, 54, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Chesterfield. He is survived by four brothers, Carlton C. Hughes Sr. (Toni), Clayton Joseph Hughes, Tremayne Hughes, Stanley Hughes (Robin); two sisters, Vanessa Gail Bosley-Edge (Brian) and Tracey Holloway; three aunts, Irene Hicks, Selestine Brown (Anthony) and Jennifer Johnson; other relatives and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va. Public viewing will be held at the church Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to time of service at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 1501 Decatur Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. Dr. Dwight C. Jones officiating. Interment will be held in the Hughes Family Cemetery, 1581 Cook Road, Powhatan, Va. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
Service information
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00PM
First Baptist Church Of South Richmond
1501 Decatur Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Craig's Funeral Service begins.
Visitation at Main Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Baptist Church Of South Richmond
1501 Decatur Street
Richmond, VA 23224
