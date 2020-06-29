HUGHES, DALE

HUGHES, Dale Leroy Sr., 56, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Calvin Hughes Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Arnette Hughes; children, Toyrie, Dalenecia, Delvin, Damond, Dale; 13 grandchildren, six stepgrandchidren; siblings, Brenda Graham (Sam), April Brinson (David), Courtney Hughes, Yomota Cosby, Calvin Hughes III (Gloria), Carlos Townes; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

