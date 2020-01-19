HUGHES, David Virgil, 49, of Mechanicsville, went to Heaven on January 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Horne Hughes. He is survived by his loving wife Dana; two beautiful daughters, Kaeleigh and Baylor; his mother, Mary Frances Hughes; and brother, Thomas (Traci). David was proud of owning his own business, Hughes Quality Services. He enjoyed going to the beach, fishing and having a cold beer with his friends! David was a hot air balloonist for many years and made many friends in the ballooning community all over the U.S. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Pebble Creek Clubhouse, 6069 Green Haven Dr., Mechanicsville, Va. The family would like to thank David's many friends and the Mechanicsville community for their support during his battle with cancer.View online memorial
