HUGHES, Dixie L., 99, of Richmond, passed away on August 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Hughes. She is survived by her sons, Charles, Stephen (Rebecca), Michael (Cheryl), Richard (Katherine); daughter, Sharon; 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dixie was a devoted member of Hardy Central Baptist. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., where a funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 3 p.m.