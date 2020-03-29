HUGHES, Genevieve Oliver, 91, lifelong resident of Williamsburg, entered into God's home March 22, 2020. Gene was born in Richmond, Va., to Albert and Elizabeth Oliver on November 22, 1928. Gene was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart Manning Hughes; and their daughters, Anne Virginia and Virginia Anne Hughes. Her surviving family includes her son, Stuart Manning Hughes ll and wife, Susan, their family, Stuart Manning Hughes lll and daughter, Dee and her husband and son, Jessie and Waylon Cox, all from Williamsburg, Va.; her daughter, Susan and husband, Leonard Lindstrom, of Charleston S.C., their children and families, son, Robert Lindstrom ll, his wife and daughter, Heather and Cabyll Lindstrom of Roanoke, Va., daughter, Anne Lindstrom Moore, her husband and sons, Hunter, Hunter Manning, Henry Moore of Cumming, Ga. and daughter, Rebecca Lindstrom Steele, husband and son, Evan and Hampton Steele, of Waynesboro, Va.; her brother, Albert Oliver and wife, Sharon, of Laxena, Va. and their family; sister-in-law, Mabel Anne and husband, Commander Robert Kramer, of Williamsburg and their families; and niece, Lynn Sutton of Williamsburg, Va. Gene was known for her love for everyone she encountered, including her family, friends and their children, as well for her laughter and willingness to help anyone at any time. She shaped and influenced many lives in Williamsburg throughout her life. She spread her love and knowledge through scouting, teaching, swimming, boating, fishing, sewing, sleigh riding and so much more. Gene took great pleasure in raising her children through their school years and sports. She served both as a deacon and an elder for the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, enjoyed the friendship of the Williamsburg lunch bunch and was a member of the DAR. She worked for the Henderson Construction Company and retired from SunTrust bank. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Gene can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Association, OCRA: donations@ocrahope.org. The funeral will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current public health concerns. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of GENEVIEVE HUGHES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.