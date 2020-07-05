HUGHES, James Warren, 56, of Henrico, formerly of Alaska, passed away May 30, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his sons, Hugh R. and Rorey J. Hughes; his mother, Sylvia Hughes; a brother, Dean R. Hughes (Tauna); sister, Sherry Hughes Chesley; and several nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jennifer; and his father, Robert W. Hughes. The family will have a private Celebration of Life.View online memorial
