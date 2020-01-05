HUGHES, JULIUS JR.

HUGHES, Julius Fenason Jr., 68, of Chesterfield, Va., died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. A native of Richmond, Mr. Hughes was a professional bass player performing throughout the East Coast. He made his home in Macon, Ga. for over 40 years, but had returned to Virginia in the mid 2000s due to health reasons. He is survived by one sister, Carla Pollard (Joe) of Chesterfield; one nephew, Nick Bohn (Kim); two grandnieces, Ava and Lia of Fredericksburg, Va.; and many friends who all considered him family, especially Kylie Howard, Karley and Hailey; and her brother, Greg Howard, all of Hawkinsville, Ga. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Hughes will be held at 2 p.m. on January 11, 2020, at Good News Free Will Baptist Church, 5200 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832, following onsite with food and fellowship. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
