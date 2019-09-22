HUGHES, Kenneth "Kenny" Coleman, 63, of Chester, Va., died September 13, 2019. Kenny was a 32-year retired member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Union, Local #10. He is survived by his brother, Julius "Finney" Hughes Jr.; sister, Carla Pollard (Joe), all of Chesterfield, Va.; one nephew, George Nick Bohn (Kim); and two grandnieces, Ava and Lia, all of Fredericksburg, Va. An accomplished musician, Kenny will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at the Central Chesterfield Ruritan Club, 2230 Grey Oak Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
