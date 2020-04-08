HUGHES, Leroy Sylvester, 94, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 6:23 a.m. at the Louisa Health and Rehabilitation Center. Leroy was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Edwards Hughes; parents, James Henry and Nannie Bertha Hughes; and four brothers, James, Thomas, Willie and Clyde Hughes. He leaves to cherish his memory three brothers, John, Paul and Howard (Ireatha) Hughes; five sisters, Ada Minter, Nannie Henry, Nora Smith, Mary Rogers and Lucille Clay; a nephew raised as a brother, James E. Hughes Jr.; two godchildren, Victor Henry II (Anna) and Candice; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; one very dedicated friend, Loretta Salter. His remains rest at D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc., Louisa, Va., where a viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. and private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Anthony Minter, and committal by Rev. Wesley Tolliver. The interment will be in County Line Baptist Church cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate his life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to County Line Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 4070 Countyline Road, Kents Store, Virginia 23084. Online guestbook at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.View online memorial
