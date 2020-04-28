HUGHES, Nancy Kochevar, 84, passed away peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on April 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank A. Hughes Jr.; her parents, John H. and Evelyn Kochevar; and her beloved dog, George. She is survived by her brother, John Kochevar; and her children, Frank A. Hughes III (Anita), Lynn Shelton (Brett) and John H. Hughes (Kim). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hillary Hebert (Mitch), Meghan Moyer (Phillip), Victoria Travis (Brian) and Courtney Blair (Derek). She was born in Boise, Idaho and traveled the world as the daughter and wife of active military men (Army). She graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso and Virginia Commonwealth University and retired from the Medical College of Virginia IT Department. She and Frank were longtime, active members of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Bon Air. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Brandermill Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care Unit for their devoted care and friendship over the past five years, especially Stefania Johnson, who was like a granddaughter to her. Details for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Nancy's memory to St. Michael's Episcopal Church (Altar Guild), 2040 McRae Rd., Bon Air, Virginia 23235 or the Brandermill Woods Foundation, Inc., 14311 Brandermill Woods Trail, Midlothian, Va.View online memorial
