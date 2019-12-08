HUGHSON, Michael Anthony, passed away on November 27, 2019, at the age of 68, following a long illness. Born on October 13, 1951, in Somerville, New Jersey, to Thomas and Dorothy Hughson, he later moved to Richmond with his family, where he graduated from Benedictine High School in 1969. He spent many years traveling the country before eventually settling in New Jersey to raise his family. In 2010, he returned to Richmond, where he lived until he gained his wings. Mike was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Beatles. His sense of humor and quick wit will be missed by all who loved him. Mike knew no strangers. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deirdre Elizabeth Hughson; and his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Ann Hughson of Smithville, New Jersey; his four sisters, Elizabeth Kinsey (Walter), Joan Schuette (George), Patricia Hughson and Kathleen Hughson (Mary); his three brothers, Anthony (Joallen), Thomas (Tammy) and Christopher; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Please join Mike's family in a celebration of his life at Max's Positive Vibe Cafe on December 14, between 6 and 9 p.m.View online memorial