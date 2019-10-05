HULBERT, Grace Irene Moretti, was born November 28, 1928, in Springfield Township, Mercer County, Penn., the daughter of Maurice G. and Emma Mary Naddeo Moretti. She grew up in a happy family as one of six siblings, including George, Angie, Annie, Frank and Lou. Her father emigrated from Italy as a 16-year-old, and the family spent their early years going to school and working in western Pennsylvania. Grace was a woman who lived her life with optimism, curiosity and pure tenacity. Her motto in most things was "don't stop, keep going," advice which she would deliver with a twinkle and a laugh, but she clearly walked the walk. She was an academic standout at Grove City High School, garnering highest honors. She put higher education on hold while raising her family, but went back to school later in life and earned a degree in accounting at age 52. She spent a long career before and after college as an accountant/bookkeeper for several small businesses, who, after hiring Grace, often had their accounting systems largely revamped and sometimes heroically salvaged. She liked to clean up a financial mess; Grace once uncovered a million dollar embezzlement, which remained a point of pride for the young girl from the Pennsylvania coalmines. She met the love of her life, Bill, as a sophomore in journalism class in high school and the rest between those two was history - a courtship; marriage; a move to N.J. and more recently, Richmond, Va.; three children; five grandchildren; and 73 years of knowing, serving and loving each other. When Bill passed away in March, 2018, Grace faced life stoically as always, giving more love than seemingly receiving: her favorite response to "I love you" was always "I love you more." Grace was an unparalleled Italian cook, creating dishes from scratch and always eager to try something new. She was involved in civic activities, from President of the Suburban Women's Club, to conducting the community dog census, to being a frontrunner for responsible recycling back in the 1970's. She volunteered to host a spaghetti dinner for every event and fundraiser she was a part of, too numerous to list. She loved to play bridge, decorate for the holidays, read, travel, shop and play golf with Bill. She had a lifelong passion for the stock market, finding tremendous success in investing for herself and her family- it remained a keen interest to the end of her days. Grace adored her three children, Bill Hulbert (wife Patti) of Cary, N.C., Sandra Hulbert Henderson (husband Steve) of Richmond, Va. and Linda Hulbert of Richmond, Va. She was completely and hopelessly in love with her grandchildren, Grace, Samantha, Lily, Will and Emily. She was feisty and loving, in equal measure, preferring to resolve things with a hug and a kiss, and if you were lucky, a few strains from an Italian aria. Grace leaves this earth as graciously as she spent her days- earning her name in the way she lived all the moments of her life. She was loved beyond words. A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held Richmond, Va. In her honor, please consider donating boxed milk and/or money to your local food bank to help women and children, one of Grace's favorite practices of charitable giving.View online memorial