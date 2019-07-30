HULETTE, LAYTON "TERRY"

HULETTE, Layton T. "Terry," 73, of Chesterfield, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was a six-year Navy veteran and retired from DuPont as a mechanical engineer. Terry was a proud alumnus of University of Kentucky and a supporter of Seventh Street Christian Church in Richmond. He was an avid golfer and loved dogs, especially labs. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Hulette; children, Andy Hulette, Tanner Hulette (Emily), Forrest Hulette (Lori), Beth Harlow (David); 13 grandchildren, Tobin, Patrick, Noah, Cannen, Connor, Eli, Hadley, Lanie, William, Rever, Colby, Braxton, Layton; sister, Sue Ann Smoak (Carl); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Terry was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be remembered for his big heart. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seventh Street Christian Church Outreach Program, 4101 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial