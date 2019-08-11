HUMMEL, Virginia Branner, of Richmond, died August 8, 2019, at the age of 103, at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. Mrs. Hummel was born in Richmond, Virginia, on March 20, 1916. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Branner; her mother, Bertha Weitzel Branner; her brother, Robert Lee Branner Jr.; and her husband, Charles Albert Hummel. She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Adams and her husband, Ed; her sister, Suzanne Kessler; daughter, Carolyn Switzer; daughter, Martha Snellings; and granddaughters, Meredith Snellings and Sarah Henning Snellings. She grew up in Richmond and was baptized, confirmed and a lifelong member of First English Lutheran Church. Mrs. Hummel was a member of the first graduating class of Thomas Jefferson High School in 1934. In 1938, she graduated from Randolph Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia, with a B.S. degree. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, followed by a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. in the Cochrane Commons at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, with a reception after. The family wishes to thank the Westminster Canterbury family for its many years of care and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church, 1605 Monument Avenue, or Westminster Canterbury Richmond.View online memorial