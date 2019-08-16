HUMPHREY, Charles, 86, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to Heaven on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jane Humphrey; sons, Larry (Cindy) and Gary Humphrey; daughter, Peggy (Jeff) Matzen; granddaughters, Annie Humphrey and Magnolia Matzen; grandsons, Clayton Humphrey, Charles and Luke Matzen. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will take place following the service in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial