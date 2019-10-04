HUMPHREYS, Benjamin Raymond Sr., passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn; and is survived by his son, Ben Jr.; daughter-in-law, Amy; and grandsons, Benjamin (Beau) and Will. Humphreys was born on September 14, 1936, in Ocran, Virginia. He graduated from Christchurch School in 1955, and was awarded the Bishop's Medal, the school's top award. He then went to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a major in Corporate Finance and Stock Analysis. Immediately after college, he served as a Second Lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps in the U.S. Army. In 1960, Humphreys joined the family business, Standard Products, holding multiple roles and was in charge of R&D. An active community leader, Humphreys helped found Rappahannock General Hospital, where he took on positions of leadership including Board Chair. A lover of history, he was a founding member of the Richard Henry Lee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Humphreys was a devout member of St. James Anglican Church in Gloucester, Virginia. In addition, he was a Rotarian for 30 years. After living in the Northern Neck for the majority of his life, he relocated to Richmond in 2009, to be closer to his son and grandchildren. Humphreys lived out his final years at Parkside at Beth Sholom, where he had many friends and was lovingly cared for. He was especially fond of and the family is incredibly grateful to his caregivers, especially Sandra, Sherryi, Nakwor, Lucy, Pauline, Tiffany, Norma, Gabby, Jennifer, Shontell, Tabitha, Cynthia, Tanira, Tracy, Tameisha, Patty, Marlo and to Heartland Hospice's Rosel, Kim, Denise and Dr. Patel. Their love and care will never be forgotten! A Southern gentleman to the core, Humphreys' mantra was, "Treat others how you would like to be treated." To the end, this is how he responded to those around him. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Currie Funeral Home in Kilmarnock. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Heathsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beth Sholom Home of Virginia - Daisy Fund, 1600 John Rolfe Pkwy., Henrico, Va. 23238 in memory of Ben Humphreys Sr.View online memorial