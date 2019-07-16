HUMPHRIES, Daisy Bryant, 82, of Richmond, passed away July 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph O. Humphries. She is survived by her daughter, Faye Newton (Bryan); son, Brian Humphries (Kim); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Daisy was one of 10 children. She was a charter member of God's Storehouse Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, www.massey.vcu.edu.View online memorial