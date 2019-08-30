HUNDLEY, Josiah, of "Dunblane," Dabneys, Louisa County, passed away August 27, 2019, completing the earthly part of a journey that began April 15, 1925, at the home of his maternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Jesse Ewell of Ruckersville, Greene County. Josiah graduated from Midlothian High School in Chesterfield County. At age 18, he served as an aerial gunner in the 490th Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force, when Nazi targets were being attacked by the U.S. Army Air Corps. Sgt. Hundley flew more than 20,000 miles to reach the enemy and hit them with more than 70 tons of high explosives. Five times decorated, he held the Air Medal with four leaf clusters for meritorious achievement on some of the biggest attacks on Nazi targets. On October 23, 1945, Josiah received an honorable discharge from the Army Air Force of the United States. Josiah graduated from Bliss Electrical School in Tacoma Park, Maryland, which led to employment as an engineering aid for the T.A.P. division of General Electric in Pittsfield, Massachusetts in 1951. He was employed by International Business Machines (IBM) in Richmond. In 1980, Josiah retired from the field engineer division after 28 years. Josiah was the son of the late Waller Massie Hundley and Mary Ish Ewell Hundley of Chesterfield; and brother of the late Mary Ewell Hundley of Charlottesville. His paternal grandparents were the late George Jefferson Hundley and Lucy Waller Boyd Hundley of Amelia County. Josiah was preceded in death by his loving wife, Justina Bowles Hundley. Josiah was a life member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Chesterfield County, and regularly attended Hopeful Baptist Church with his wife. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Hopeful Baptist Church, 14340 Hopeful Church Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. The family expresses gratitude to Hallie Hicks, whose loving care enabled Josiah to stay at home until his final illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hopeful Baptist Church.View online memorial