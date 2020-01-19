HUNEYCUTT, Andrew "Jack" Jackson Jr., 76, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Norma Hancock Huneycutt. He is survived by his son, Andrew Jackson Huneycutt III. A Richmond native, Jack was a 13-year veteran of the Henrico Fire Department, retiring as a Lieutenant. Jack loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He enjoyed cooking, was an avid reader, a lover of jigsaw puzzles and in his spare time assembled and painted historic models and figurines. Services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and to honor his service to our community, please donate in memory of Lt. Jack Huneycutt to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, https://www.firehero.org/donate/.View online memorial
