HUNGERFORD, Dorothy Smith, 83, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Hungerford Sr.; and is survived by three children, Kendra Anderson (Scott), Florene Lawton (Mark) and Charles R. Hungerford Jr.; four grandchildren, Brooks and Ryan Anderson, Michelle Pusey (Will) and Tyler Lawton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at The Harmony Collection at Hanover and Dorothy's special friends, Diana Hayes, Beverly Blackwell and Terry Ozmar for their care and kindness. Private graveside services were held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial