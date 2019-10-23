HUNT, Brian Austin, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Richmond, Va., on October 13, 2019, at the age of 45. He was born July 9, 1973. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Rochelle S. Wade. He is survived by his sons, Logan Cole Hunt, Ethan William Palmer Hunt and Eric Christopher Parker Hunt. In addition to his sons, Brian is survived by his stepfather, David Wade of Richmond; brother, Eric McFarlane and wife, Tracey, of Palmyra; stepsister, Ronda Wade of Richmond; and father, Robert Hunt of Charlottesville. Brian graduated from JR Tucker High School in 1992. He was a self-employed commercial improvement contractor. Brian was happiest when spending time with his sons, who he loved dearly. A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance (SAARA) of Virginia in Brian's memory.View online memorial