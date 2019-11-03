HUNT, CORNELIA "CONNIE"

HUNT, Cornelia "Connie" Marie, 92, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Barboursville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Scott and Henrietta Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Hunt; and her daughter, Bonita O'Connell. Mrs. Hunt retired from Honeywell after 30 years of dedicated service. She is survived by her son, Bruce Brown (Kathy); four grandchildren, Justin Brown, Jeff Brown, Bryan O'Connell (Sherrie) and Jason O'Connell (Kim); five great-grandchildren, Erica, Ethan, Jasmine, Jordan and Paisley; lifetime companion, Willis Beverly; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association in memory of Cornelia Hunt. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

