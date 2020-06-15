HUNT, Dorothy O., 90, of Mechanicsville, Va., died June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George G. Hunt Sr.; and daughter, Carolyn Hunt. Surviving are two sons, George Jr. and Roy Hunt; three grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
