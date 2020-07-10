HUNT HARVEY, BEVERLY

HUNT HARVEY, Mrs. Beverly, of Richmond, departed this life June 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfonzo Hunt Jr. She is survived by daughter, Asia Hunt; son, Brandon Harvey; mother, Mrs. Susan Hunt; maternal grandmother, Bettie Lowery; brother, Alfonzo Hunt III; one aunt, Elaine Massey; two uncles, Jerry Lowery and George Lowery; several nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends, among them, devoted fiance, Leon J. Fleming. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayand Avenue, where services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Face mask required.View online memorial
