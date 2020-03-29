HUNT, John "Randy," 68, of Midlothian, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Barbara Temple Hunt; devoted daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Emme" Meza; and wonderful grandchildren, Skyler, Ronald and Julia; brother and mentor, Junior Hunt; and sister-in-law, Margaret Hunt; brothers-in-law, Bunnie Shotwell and Wiley Gentry; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Uriah Benjamin Hunt Sr. and Virginia Dawson Hunt; and sisters, Betty Jean Shotwell and Sarah Gentry. In addition to being a loving husband, dad and papa, Randy was a servant of the Lord at St. Mark's UMC in Midlothian, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school for 25 years and chairing almost every committee there. Randy began his lifelong career of 44 years at Dominion Energy, then VEPCO, in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. He transferred to Richmond in 1976. His last position before retirement in 2016 was Manager of System Operations. His greatest pastime was playing golf and being with his golf buddies at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club where the same stories were passed around for 32 years. He especially enjoyed golf during retirement and playing with different groups of great guys. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a time when we can come together to reflect on the life of this great man. His remains will rest at the Temple Family Cemetery in Four Oaks, N.C. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 11551 Lucks Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23114 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at blileys.com.View online memorial
