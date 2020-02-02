HUNT, John Elliott, was born on September 29, 1944, to Eugene and Jessica Westbrook Hunt. Our family sadly announces his passing on December 6, 2019. He was 75 years old. John, as the son of a Marine, spent much of his childhood moving but often lived in North Carolina, where he graduated from Swansboro High School and East Carolina University. After college, he served in the USAF, worked as a pharmaceutical representative, stockbroker and had a successful career of over 30 years in apartment property management in Tidewater and Richmond. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Carol of Midlothian; sons, Andy of Richmond and Zach, his wife, Kristian; and grandsons, Logan and Benton, of Roswell, Ga.; and brother, Eugene and his wife, Carol, of Lake Worth, Fla. John's love for saltwater fishing and boating was lifelong. He greatly enjoyed being our family's chef. We miss seeing him cook for his grandsons as Pop Pop's famous grilled cheese sandwiches and hotdogs were just as important as the gourmet meals he cooked for the adults. He valued hard work that was well done. A friend described him as a "force of nature" and sure of his opinions. Yes, he was! John was cremated and our family will spread his ashes when we take our annual trip together to the low country's maritime forests and beaches of John's favorite island.View online memorial
