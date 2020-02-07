HUNT, Larry, 76, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a long illness. He moved to Midlothian in 2016 and was a member of the Swift Creek Presbyterian Church but lived in Columbus, Ohio, for most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Lois Hunt; son, Shaun Hunt, his wife, Kim; grandchildren, Natalie Hunt and Brendan Hunt of Columbus; and his stepson, Gary berg and his wife, Elizabeth and their children, Abbegayle, Adam, Emerson and Garett of Midlothian. He is also survived by his brothers, Phillip Hunt of Columbus, Kenneth Hunt of Columbus; and his sister, Jeanette Fry of Kettering, Ohio. He served in the army during the Vietnam War and worked for many years with the production of air conditioning and heating units. He retired from HVAC maintenance at Capital University. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, working on motorcycles and enjoying his dogs, especially Guffy. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church in Pickerington, Ohio, at a later date.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LARRY HUNT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.