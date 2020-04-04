HUNT, Lucille Elizabeth, 90, died peacefully March 29, 2020, after a long illness. Lucille was born in Richmond, to the late Dudley C. Hunt and Bernice Gooch Hunt. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond and went on to work for many years at the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company, from which she retired at the age of 55. She was a longtime member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Richmond. She was predeceased by her three sisters and one brother, Adelle Hughes, Lois Hunt, Madeline Young and Robert Hunt. Left to cherish her memory are her five nephews and one niece, Robbie Hunt, Michael Hunt, Whitney Young, Cynthia Hughes and Hunter Hughes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Centenary United Methodist Church, 411 East Grace Street, Richmond, Va. 23231.View online memorial
