HUNT, Michael Christopher, of Chesterfield, Va., entered into God's eternal care on February 15, 2020, in Miami, Florida, while on vacation. He was 47 years old. Michael loved God and his family. He was a loving and devoted husband and father to Jennifer and her two sons, Lane and Mason. Michael let his light shine wherever he went, whether he was at work or home, on a cruise or at Disney and especially at his church, The Bridge Church, where he served as an elder. Michael enjoyed riding his Harley with his beloved on the back, fishing, duck and bird hunting, skiing, golfing, volleyball, spending time with friends and family and sharing his love and faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ. He served on the board of directors at Good Samaritan Ministries and was an active member of the VCU Family Business Forum and the Homebuilders Association of Richmond. Michael was the CEO of Genesis Properties Inc., a Real Estate Management and Development Firm. His leadership skills and commitment to the business were unparalleled and his vision, values and integrity earned him the love and respect of all his employees. He had developed some of the finest affordable communities in Richmond and had won the prestigious award from GRACRE (Greater Richmond Area Commercial Real Estate) for the Bellevue Gardens Apartments. Michael was humble, funny, loving, devoted and compassionate and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Rosemary Hunt, Cliff and Freda Larsen; and his son, Lane Hansen. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; son, Mason; his parents, Ron and Patti Hunt; his brother, Robert; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. His Celebration of Life will take place on February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23224. There will be a reception immediately following. Donations can be made in Michael's honor to the Bridge Church, re: Bridge of Hope, 2480 Academy Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139 or Good Samaritan Ministries, 2307 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224.View online memorial
