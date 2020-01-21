HUNTER, Donna Weiss (Nicholson), 80, went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020. Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Hunter; daughters, Kristy Harden, Kassi Bausone (Tony); grandchildren, Stephanie Baker, Patrick Bausone; great-granddaughter, Tehya Blake; siblings, Chic Nicholson (Nita), Roger Nicholson (Pam), Dee White (Brian); nephews, nieces, family and friends. A talented artist, Donna graduated from VCU with a MFA in Sculpture, BFA in Painting and Printmaking and B.A. in Art Education. A dedicated art teacher, she retired from Richmond Public Schools. The memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Ginter Park Presbyterian Church.View online memorial
HUNTER, DONNA WEISS (NICHOLSON)
To plant a tree in memory of DONNA HUNTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.