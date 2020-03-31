HUNTER, Lillian Evone, 76, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her mother, Pearl Hunter; siblings, Wendy Hill, Stella Henderson (James), Janet Shelton (Julian Sr.), Earl Hunter Jr. (Francine); aunt, Elnora Hunter; uncle, Robert Webster Sr. (Nereida); a host of loving family members and friends, among them, Walnut Grove Staff. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at First Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 6231 Pole Green Rd. Rev. Lewis R. Yancey II, eulogist.View online memorial
