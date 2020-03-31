HUNTER, LILLIAN

HUNTER, Lillian Evone, 76, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her mother, Pearl Hunter; siblings, Wendy Hill, Stella Henderson (James), Janet Shelton (Julian Sr.), Earl Hunter Jr. (Francine); aunt, Elnora Hunter; uncle, Robert Webster Sr. (Nereida); a host of loving family members and friends, among them, Walnut Grove Staff. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at First Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 6231 Pole Green Rd. Rev. Lewis R. Yancey II, eulogist.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LILLIAN HUNTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.